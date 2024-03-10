Carencro community rallies against violence

CARENCRO, La. — In response to last week's fatal shooting, several community figures and residents are coming together to put on a two-day street revival.

The Love All Hate None Community Street Revival began today with a march through the Markridge neighborhood, beginning down Bradford Drive, where the fatal shooting took place. The group chanted phrases, such as "Stop the violence," "No more murder" and "It could've been you."

"What we're here to do today is simply unify not only the city of Carencro and bring some peace to the discomforting hearts with the tragedy that took place on last week, but we are also here to raise awareness and continuously try to fight for a unified community," said Pastor Lawrence Levy III, the leader of the community rally.

After the march, the group gathered together at the front of the neighborhood to sing, pray and worship. Several people spoke, including Pastor Levy, Pastor Vernon "Duck" Jenkins and Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

The street revival will continue on Sunday with hot dogs and hugs for the community and fun jumps for the little ones.

This story will be updated.