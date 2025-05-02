Camp Ignite returns to Girard Park with five weeks of summer fun

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Registration is now open for the 2025 PARC summer camp, offering five weeks of fun, learning and enrichment for children ages 5 to 14.

Organized by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture department, Camp Ignite will run from June 9 through July 18 at Girard Park, located at 500 Girard Park Drive.

Campers will take part in a wide range of activities, including outdoor games, STEM projects, arts and crafts, and field trips — all designed to keep kids engaged and active over the summer.

The cost is $125 for the full five weeks, and registration is open now. Space is limited, so parents are encouraged to sign up early.

For more information click here.