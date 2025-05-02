Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Camp Ignite returns to Girard Park with five weeks of summer fun

Registration now open for Lafayette’s Camp Ignite summer program
Posted

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Registration is now open for the 2025 PARC summer camp, offering five weeks of fun, learning and enrichment for children ages 5 to 14.

Organized by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture department, Camp Ignite will run from June 9 through July 18 at Girard Park, located at 500 Girard Park Drive.

Campers will take part in a wide range of activities, including outdoor games, STEM projects, arts and crafts, and field trips — all designed to keep kids engaged and active over the summer.

The cost is $125 for the full five weeks, and registration is open now. Space is limited, so parents are encouraged to sign up early.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.