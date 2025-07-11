Cadence of Acadiana celebrates community impact with dance and appreciation event

LAFAYETTE, La. — Cadence of Acadiana, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities of various kinds, gathered at Rock 'n' Bowl on Friday for an evening of fun and appreciation.

The dance floor was filled with joy as Cadence of Acadiana staff, families, and community partners celebrated their work and connections.

"We have been around since 1995 providing services across three regions, covering 21 parishes," said Erica Buchanan, Executive Director of Cadence of Acadiana.

Buchanan explained to KATC that the purpose of the event was to acknowledge both the COA staff and the individuals they serve through home and community-based services. However, she expressed concern about the future of these services.

"These services are largely funded by Medicaid, and there has been a lot of tension over whether these services will be cut and whether these jobs will go away," Buchanan says.

According to Scripps News, 71 million people rely on Medicaid, and recent legislative actions under President Donald Trump have aimed to reduce Medicaid funding.

"We just wanted to bring everybody together to recognize that we all are in this together. We have faith that these services will be supported," she tells KATC.

Among those benefiting from Cadence of Acadiana is Bailey LeBlanc, who shared her appreciation for Buchanan and the organization's efforts.

"Miss Erica and this organization mean everything to me. What they do for people like me means everything," LeBlanc said.

"I'm not trying to make this political, but to Jeff Landry and all his cuts: You shouldn't be cutting disability services. Don't cut food stamps," LeBlanc added.

Despite uncertainties, Cadence of Acadiana remains committed to its mission, continuing to dance, connect, and uphold their motto: "In Step With The Rhythm of Life."

Click here to learn more about the organzation.