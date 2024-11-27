Business owner hosts 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon for families in need

LAFAYETTE PARISH — This Thanksgiving, you have an opportunity to make a difference by volunteering at the 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon, hosted at Bailey’s Tandoori Grill and Ema’s Café.

Owner Ema Haq, who started the event 32 years ago, is calling on community members to lend a hand with food deliveries for this heartfelt tradition.

Ema first launched the luncheon as a way to give back for the kindness he received when he arrived in Lafayette as a college student from Bangladesh.

"People were very kind to me when I first came," said Haq. "In ’83, I didn’t know what Thanksgiving was. So, when someone invited me—to their family’s meal, it meant a lot—even though I didn’t know what Thanksgiving was. Just to share a meal on that special day was something I will never forget."

What started as a small gesture of thanks has grown into an annual tradition that now serves thousands of people each year.

"It’s been very humbling and rewarding to see people enjoy the meals we provide. They come and enjoy it just like a full-service restaurant experience," said Haq.

Haq continues the tradition by offering free meals from his restaurants, Bailey’s Tandoori Grill and Ema’s Café.

The event provides a full dining experience for anyone in need—whether they choose to dine in or take their meal to go. Organizers will also provide limited deliveries for those who are unable to attend due to physical disabilities.

In 2023, the event served more than 1,200 meals, and Haq is preparing to exceed that number this year. "We’re ready to serve even more people this time around," he said.

Volunteers are needed to assist with food deliveries and to help prepare for the big day.

The Thanksgiving luncheon will take place on Thursday, November 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 5520 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

For more information about how to volunteer or to request a meal, call 337-988-6464 or 337-981-4849.