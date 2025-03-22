Bureau of Labor reports spike in cost of eggs, meat, and poultry as residents sound off on cost of living

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Residents in Lafayette are sounding off about the cost of living, expressing their anxiety over the rising costs of goods.

"In the past couple of weeks, gas has gone up higher, eggs especially, food in general, everything just feels harder," says Carol Parsons, who is noticing the rising costs in her daily life.

For Carol, a grandmother of five, this means rethinking her spending habits in an effort to save where she can.

KATC Carol Parsons discuss cost of living with KATC

"I am cutting back as much as I can," she adds, adjusting to the higher prices.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, prices rose by 0.2% in February, a slower increase than the 0.5% jump in January. However, the impact of rising costs is still being felt, particularly in areas like groceries.

The biggest culprits? Eggs, poultry, and other meats—items that have seen significant price hikes, pushing the total amount residents are paying at the grocery store higher.

The Bureau also reported that costs for clothing, personal care, and car insurance all increased this past month, further tightening household budgets.

In Louisiana, some residents are also noticing an uptick in their cable and streaming bills this month, due to recent tax initiatives.

As discussions around the cost of living circulate, Economic Commentator Thomas Fellows notes that residents in Lafayette Parish and beyond could see even more price hikes in the near future if tariffs on certain products are imposed.

KATC Economic commentator Thomas Fellows discuss impact of tariffs on Louisiana and U.S economy.



"Lafayette will certainly be impacted from an oil and gas perspective, as well as from a farming perspective," says Fellows. "Higher production costs will eventually be passed on to the consumer, especially for businesses in those sectors."

While the tariffs between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada have been postponed, Fellows warns that Louisiana residents should prepare for the economic ripple effects these potential tariffs could bring.

"Lafayette obviously does a lot of oil field services, drilling, energy production. They also import steel and aluminum, so you're looking at higher production costs overall that will be passed on," Fellows says.

Residents who need help with housing, food or utilities, can contact 232 HELP to get connected with support from local organizations.