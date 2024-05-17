Broussard family barely escapes fallen tree on home

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Broussard family barely made it out of their home when a large tree split the house in half Thursday night.

Three people were inside of the home during Thursday’s severe weather, including the 81-year-old homeowner, Marjorie Leblanc, who was sleeping in her bedroom when the tree came down, “I just knew she was dead,” said Eugene Martin. Martin said the tree barely missed his mother. He lives next door and ran over as soon as he was told the tree fell into their family home, “I went to her bedroom window and I pulled the air conditioner out. I just knew she was gone because I couldn't see her. Everything was just on top of her and she walked out without a scratch."

Martin’s niece and sister, Janice Alexander, were also in the home. Alexander said her daughter is who woke her up when the fell on their home. Alexander immediately went to look for her mother who suffers from stage 4 dementia, “The tree fell and just missed my momma. That's nobody, but God." Alexander said Broussard police and fire arrived just in time to help save her mother, “When I saw that I couldn't pass through the hall to get my mom, my daughter bust the screen open to come out. My brother and another guy came out and we ended up dragging my mom out of the window"

Alexander said this all happened as the severe weather was still active, “We could have all been dead. We kept going in and out the house and we’re pulling her out the house as the tree was still falling." Her brother, Eugene, said their mother had this home built 55 years ago, at the same time the tree was planted. It holds a lot memories, “It's heartbreaking because this was our go-to. No matter where we're living at, we come here, we have a good time, and we gather." The family is just thankful that everyone walked away unharmed, “When they got her she was like, ya'll found me. She’s good though. Everyone’s good, but the good thing is this can all be replaced, but our lives can not be replaced,” said Alexander.

Martin said their mother was admitted to the hospital for evaluation, but was released.

