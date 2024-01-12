Boulet to restructure city court deal in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mayor President Monique Boulet announced Friday she will restructure the public-private partnership agreement between the City of Lafayette and downtown business owner and developer Johnny Blancher to build a housing development near his Rock’n’Bowl building. The new proposal will not include the city-owned building where Lafayette City Court and the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office currently operate, according to a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

“Mr. Blancher and I met and had a productive discussion about the need for housing as well as parking in Downtown Lafayette and the ideal location of his property," said Mayor-President Boulet. "It is in close proximity to the university and brings much needed housing to the downtown area. He and I agree there is a path forward that does not require the City of Lafayette to take on the expense of acquiring a new courthouse. I am excited to work with Mr. Blanchard as we balance the demand in the housing market with the expected growth in Lafayette Parish.”

“In addition the courthouse building currently in use is in good shape. It is a mid century building that has a character authentic to downtown Lafayette. It would not be a wise use of taxpayer dollars to demolish our current courthouse,” said Boulet.

Former Mayor-President Josh Guillory entered an agreement in 2023 with Blancher to build a large development using property that houses the city court and city marshal offices, according to The Advocate. The city entered a contract to buy the Lemoine building on Jefferson Street and was working with architects to redesign the interior.

The city will not purchase the 42,175-square-foot Lemoine building. Boulet said, “Lenny Lemoine has the best interest of our community at heart, and I hope to keep an open dialogue with him as we continue to grow our downtown and our community.”

