Judges, Marshal document "fundamental concerns" in possible relocation of city court

The Lafayette marshal and city court judges say they were caught off guard by news of a proposed public-private partnership that would force the relocation of the city court complex.

The judges and marshal documented their "fundamental concerns" in a letter to Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, and councilmembers Glenn Lazard and Josh Carlson.

In the letter, they say the relocation of the city court is unnecessary but add if the councils deem it in the best interest of the citizens and taxpayers, they would like a seat at the table for any discussion and planning.

You can read a copy of their letter here: