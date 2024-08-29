Black Theater Experience to diversify Lafayette's local theater scene

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Black Theater Experience, a new theater company designed to feature artists of color, is holding its very first production at Cité des Arts.

"There are so many talented artists right here in Acadiana that just move to New York, Chicago, New Orleans, even, to find opportunity," said Josiah Price, an actor and director from Lafayette, who was one of those artists to head to New York for bigger things.

"For the big picture, the things that I would want to do...surrounded by people that look like me and telling stories that are my story, specifically, I would have to go to a bigger city to find those things," Price said.

The Black Theater Experience is trying to change that for Price and for every other local artist of color.

"It's intention and vision was to bring more diverse stories, when it comes to theater, here to Lafayette and to give artists of color in our community an opportunity to be a part of shows that are a direct reflection of them and their culture," said Leigha Porter, the founder of the company.

The Black Theater Experience hopes to present theater written by playwrights of color, featuring casts that accurately represent those stories.

The company's first production is Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks.

"It is a story about two brothers who are each navigating the world in two very different places, and I feel like it's a story that we can all, in some way, relate to," Porter said.

The show is running through Sunday, Sept. 1 at Cité des Arts in downtown Lafayette.

Tickets to the show are $28. On Sept. 1, students and college educators will receive a $10 discount.

To see showtimes and or purchase your tickets, click here.