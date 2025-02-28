Black history; remembering the Pillars of Progress at UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As you walk through the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette near the corner of Rex Street and E St. Mary Boulevard, the Pillars of Progress Memorial is a tribute to courage, faith, knowledge, and justice. These pillars commemorate four pioneering African-American students who broke barriers at the university: Clara Dell Constantine, Martha Jane Conway, Charles Vincent Singleton, and Shirley Taylor. Their names are now forever etched in the history of UL Lafayette—and in Black history.

Ruth Foote, a historian and award-winning journalist, spoke about the challenges these students faced.

"They were shunned, ridiculed, cursed out, flunked because they were black," Foote said. "Places were off-limits to them because of this, but they persevered."

Before Brown v. Board of Education, there was Constantine v. Southwestern Louisiana Institute (now UL Lafayette). In 1954, Helma Constantine filed a lawsuit after four Black students were prohibited from registering at the all-white school because of their race. The case, brought by the legendary Thurgood Marshall, was a pivotal moment in the fight for desegregation.

Constantine’s aim was simple: to ensure her daughter received a quality education.

"That became the landmark lawsuit that led to desegregation in higher education across the Deep South," Foote said.

Foote’s thesis on these students' struggles helped document their experiences during the early years of integration. In July of 1954, Southwestern Louisiana Institute became the first undergraduate college in the Deep South to desegregate. Arnaudville native John Harold Taylor became the first Black student to enroll. By the fall of 1954, there were 80 African-American students registered, including Constantine, Conway, Singleton, and Taylor. However, their experiences on campus were far from easy.

Shawn Wilson, a UL Lafayette alum, reflected on the difficulties faced by these trailblazers.

"It was not marked with violence, but it was not without difficulty," Wilson said. "There was tremendous pressure, anxiety, and frustration. Faculty weren’t always accommodating, and fellow students taunted them. Over time, their persistence and tenacity prevailed, and we have a great institution because of those experiences."

Christiana Smith of Carencro became the first African-American to graduate from then-SLI in 1956. During the university's 50th-anniversary event, Wilson had the honor of presenting honorary degrees to the four students who had fought so hard to attend the university.

"I don’t think they understood the magnitude of what they were doing," Wilson said. "They just wanted to go to school and get an education."

Their legacy continues to inspire future generations. Foote emphasized the lesson these students taught us all.

"The lesson they taught us is that you persevere," she said. "You’re going to face troubles in life, and we all do. There are going to be good people, bad people, and people who don’t know any better. You judge history in its time. The question is, what do you do with that history?"

The sacrifices made by Constantine, Conway, Singleton, and Taylor paved the way for generations of African-American graduates. As the Pillars of Progress memorial states, since the campus was legally opened to African-American students in 1954, many have gone on to play significant roles in the university's evolution. The bravery and resilience of these four students continue to impact the institution today.