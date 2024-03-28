Arrest made in midmorning Lafayette house fire

One person is in jail for allegedly setting a house fire in the 200 block of Eight Street on Thursday, 03/28/2024.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, 43-year-old Gilberto Gaza was charged and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with Simple Arson.

Firefighters responded to the house fire around 10:11 am and found it fully enveloped in flames.

Two nearby buildings were also at risk of catching fire.

The occupants of the house identified Gaza as the person who set several fires inside the residence.

No one was injured.