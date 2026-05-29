Another arrest made in Acadiana High Senior's death

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the April shooting death of a 17-year-old in Lafayette Parish, authorities said.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said Keenan Charles, 17, and Wilshawn Gabriel, 17, both of Lafayette Parish, were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for their alleged roles in the death of Wykiel Provost, 17.

Charles was charged with second-degree murder, and Gabriel was charged as an accessory to second-degree murder, officials said.

Provost was killed in a shooting in the 100 block of Sweetbriar Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. on April 20, 2026, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected, officials said. No further details were released.

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