Acadiana High student shot at apartment complex in Scott

SCOTT — An Acadiana High student is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex on Sweetbriar St. in Scott on Sunday.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition," Staff Sergeant Chris Cormier with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said.

We spoke with residents in the area where the student was shot who said he was a quiet and sweet kid.

A spokesperson with the Lafayette Parish School System said in a statement that additional resources are being provided to the school community.

“To support students and staff during this difficult time, additional counselors will be available on campus for anyone who may need support or space to talk,” the spokesperson said.

Cormier said information regarding the perpetrator is not being released at this time.

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