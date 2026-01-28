Chloe Franklin is your neighborhood reporter for Vermilion Parish.

Chloe joined the KATC news team as a multimedia journalist in January 2026.

Before joining KATC, Chloe attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and a minor in Law. Before graduating from UL, she interned at WBRZ in Baton Rouge, where her passion for storytelling grew deeper.

Originally from Denham Springs, Chloe moved to Lafayette after high school to attend UL, where she fell in love with the culture and people of Acadiana. Her favorite part of being a journalist is getting to meet new people every day.

Outside of journalism, Chloe enjoys reading, needlepointing, and spending time with family and friends.