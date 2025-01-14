Altadena Resident with Louisiana Roots Recalls Horrifying Wildfires

LAFAYETTE — LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed about 40,000 acres of land—an area larger than the city of Lafayette.

KATC spoke with Dr. Carolyn Dunn, a professor at California State University and an Altadena resident with deep Louisiana roots. She shared the harrowing story of how the fires forced her to evacuate her home twice.

Dr. Dunn recalled the frightening moments from last week when she received a call from her daughter, warning that they had to evacuate their Altadena home after a wildfire broke out nearby.

“The next morning, I watched the town burn down. Driving down the freeway, the winds were pushing the cars. Power lines were down, debris was flying, trees were flying—it was crazy. As we came around a bend near Pasadena, we could see the fire racing down the mountain,” Dunn said.

Dunn’s current home was spared, but the fire destroyed her childhood home. She also spoke about how some of her close colleagues lost their homes, describing the experience as the “craziest, most terrifying” thing she’s ever seen.

Dunn’s family has ties to Louisiana—her cousins live in Opelousas, and her great-grandmother is from Opelousas, while her great-grandfather hailed from Marksville.

The American Red Cross has deployed teams from Louisiana to assist those affected by the fires.

