Acadiana's newest senator is sworn in

Acadiana's newest senator has been sworn in.

Brach Myers, a Lafayette Republican, was sworn in Tuesday to represent the District 23 seat in the Louisiana Senate.

He was elected in February to fill the seat vacated by Jean-Paul Coussan, who was elected to the Public Service Commission.

A special election will be held on May 5 to replace Myers, who held the District 45 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives until he was elected to the senate seat. Qualifying for that election starts tomorrow.

Here's the interview we did with Myers during the campaign: