Qualifying starts next week for May election

Qualifying starts March 12 for the May election.

There are two races on the ballot, both to replace members of the state House of Representatives who were elected to the state Senate.

In Lafayette, there will be a race for the 45th District seat in the House; this seat was held by Brach Myers until he was elected to the District 23 seat in the Louisiana Senate - which had been vacated by Jean-Paul Coussan when he was elected to the Public Service Commission.

Qualifying for the race will be held on the second floor of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 13 and 14. To find more details on the qualifying process, check out this page on the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

The other race is in East Baton Rouge Parish, where a new person for the District 67 seat in the House. That seat was held by Larry Selders, who was elected to the District 14 seat in the Louisiana Senate - which was vacated by Cleo Fields when he was elected to Congress.