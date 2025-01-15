Acadiana plumbers warn residents to prepare for chilly temperatures

LAFAYETTE, La. — Chilly temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana in the coming days, and local plumbers want to offer advice on how to protect your homes against the cold.

Travis Hargrave of Hargrave's Plumbing and his team have been busy responding to homeowner calls seeking last-minute weatherproofing.

We have three or four calls this week," he said, "Adding some insulation here and there, adding back-flow covers. Just in general upgrading some of the protection, but we are anticipating more as the week goes on."

Hargrave shared with KATC weatherproofing tips.

"The basic things you need to do is cover your hose bibs and insulate your backflow preventers. If you have a house that's above ground, you need to put pipe insulation and anything you can do around the edges of the pipe to break the wind flow. It's a great help and can help make all the difference," Hargrave said.

For those on a budget, Hargrave suggested a cost-effective alternative.

"Insulation is a lot easier than you think," he added. "Simply taking a couple of bath towels and wrapping them around a hose bib will make all the difference in the world, and it can mean the difference between an expensive repair or just going about your business."

Kimberly Liles— not only has prepped her home but urges the community to stock up on food to be proactive.

“I think that you know, this weather is colder than what we normally get around here so a lot of people will be taken by surprise," she says. "Always make sure that you have the basics, like canned goods in case we lose power and extra bottled water just in case."

