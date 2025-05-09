Acadiana Law Enforcement, families remember fallen officers with memorial service

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Several Acadiana law enforcement agencies rode through the streets of Lafayette on Thursday as part of an annual memorial service honoring officers who have died in the line of duty.

The bittersweet tradition began with a police motorcade down University Ave., Johnston St., and Camelia Bldv, and ended with a heartfelt tribute at Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church.

Officers, families, and community members gathered to reflect on the ultimate sacrifices made by local heroes.

“I’ve been doing this for approximately 20 years,” said Corporal Chad Romero of the Crowley Police Department. “I’ve been to a few of these services. It’s something that happens—and something we have to remember, supporting each other as officers.”

For Romero and many others, the service is a way to support both grieving families and fellow officers, especially those new to the force.

“Supporting the families is the biggest thing,” he added. “We’ve got young officers coming in—it’s not to make them afraid, but to keep them aware. This can happen in a split second.”

At the church, the service included the reading of names and "End of Watch," candlelight tributes, and the placing of roses on the altar, each one honoring a life lost in service.

“Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette Senior,” echoed through the sanctuary, one of several names read aloud in remembrance.

Lieutenant Bridget Karn, with the Lafayette Police Department for over two decades, has participated in reading the names and agencies during the ceremony for the past five years.

“Reading the names brings back a lot of memories of the officers who’ve passed away,” she said. “This is about remembering and celebrating them, and making sure we never forget them.”

As National Police Week approaches—from May 11th to May 17th—law enforcement is calling on the public for support and remembrance.

“Just remember,” the Lieutenant said, “police officers are out here to help you.”