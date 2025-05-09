Acadian Ambulance names 2025 Medics of the Year

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Acadian Ambulance has recognized two of its top responders as the 2025 Medics of the Year.

Flight Nurse Joannie Sanchez and Emergency Medical Technician Alison Cagle were selected from a group of 32 honorees representing Acadian's four-state service area, including personnel from its Acadian Air Med Division and Safety Management Systems. Both honorees are stationed in Lafayette.

The awards were presented during a private luncheon ceremony attended by more than 1,200 guests, including Acadian Ambulance employee-owners, elected officials, and business partners. The event was not open to the public.

The keynote address was delivered by Nicole Malachowski, a retired Air Force combat veteran and the first woman pilot with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Acadian officials say Sanchez and Cagle exemplify the professionalism, commitment, and compassion the company strives to uphold in its emergency response services.

For more information about the annual awards or Acadian Ambulance services, click here.