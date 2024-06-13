A piece of comfort for children experiencing loss

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Acadiana Center for the Arts is featuring a very special exhibit this summer.

From now until July 13, 30 hand-crocheted blankets are being displayed in the Mallia Galleria on AcA's upper level.

"We think it's important to show this work. One: they're beautiful. They're actual great art," said Samuel Oliver, executive director of the AcA. "...but it also tells a really important story about the role of art. You know, the arts in general are...a space where it's okay to feel, where it's okay to be yourself at your most human."

The blankets were made by a group of volunteers at Hospice of Acadiana, known as the Crochet Crew and are given to the children attending HOA's Camp Brave Hearts, a two-day summer camp for children, ages six to 12, who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

"During a time where we're talking about the big emotions of grief, we hand them the crocheted blankets, and they automatically wrap themselves in those blankets for comfort," said Heather Prejean, executive director of HOA's Center for Loss and Transition. "What was amazing was, they not only loved their blankets, but they carried their blankets with them throughout the rest of camp."

The Crochet Crew first began making the blankets for the children in 2020 as a means of providing comfort to them while processing the emotions of their grief.

One Crochet Crew member was also able to volunteer at Camp Brave Hearts that first year and shared the experience of seeing the children receive their blankets.

"It's worth more than words could say," said Delia Eskine. "First hand, I was able to witness how the children receive the blankets and how much it means to them, and to know that it makes a difference in a child's life, especially a child who suffered a loss of any kind, it's very heartwarming."

The Crochet Crew are still working to make more blankets as registration for Camp Brave Hearts is still open.

If you would like to register your child, email thuval@hospiceacadiana.com or call 337-889-5369.

If you would like to join the Crochet Crew, call Hospice of Acadiana at 337-232-1234 to be connected with the director of volunteer services.