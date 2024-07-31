A look at how retention ponds in Youngsville are holding up

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — With the recent heavy rains across many parishes, KATC is investigating whether retention ponds are effectively reducing flooding in Youngsville as the eighth anniversary of the devastating floods that hit the area approaches.

Roy Neal Hebert remembers that day in August.

Hebert lives in Fortune Hills subdivision, where retention ponds were constructed and completed last year to help mitigate floodwaters, remembers that day in August.

"We moved here in 2016, and that year we experienced a major flood. Fortunately in this subdivision no one had water in their homes. Which was a relief, but we were surrounded and couldn’t leave. I believe it was a good use of money," Neal says of the ponds.

In 2016, the city of Youngsville faced severe flooding that impacted over 600 homes. Since then, city officials have made significant improvements to address the area's drainage issues, completing seven retention ponds.

KATC reported on this story back in August and even took a helicopter ride over the retention ponds to see their full scale. Click here for that past story.

KATC stopped by McBade Engineers and Consultants, the company that helped construct the ponds, and spoke with President Pamela Gonzalez-Granger to see if there has been a noticeable difference in the community.

"We have residents on certain streets who used to see ponding not only on their streets but also in their yards, threatening to come very close to their homes. They have not had any issues," said Granger.

She also says the ponds prove to be effective because of:



Substantial decrease in work orders

Reduced flooding of houses and roads

Positive community feedback



Granger also says, previously, a 2-3 inch rain event would flood neighborhoods and streets, but in the past year the issue hasn't occurred.

The city plans to add more recreational items around the retention ponds, so that the subdivision's residents can enjoy it and it can be multi-use.