$500 COVID funds for eligible LPSS employees

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday a one-time stipend for eligible educators as part of a COVID-19-related recovery, recruitment, and retention effort.

According to a news release from LPSS, educators will receive a one-time payment of $500 in mid-September. The payment will be made only to active employees on payroll who were employed as of Aug. 21, 2024.

4,300 LPSS employees currently qualify for the one-time payment which will be paid through ESSER II funds.

“LPSS employees at every level work tirelessly to ensure that our students receive a quality education in a safe environment that offers opportunities unmatched in the Acadiana area," Superintendent Francis Touchet said in a news release.

"They strive every day to create a culture that encourages academic excellence and growth.”

Not every employee will qualify for the payment. LPSS notes that employees who are not currently working on that date due to long-term disability, assault pay, or worker's compensation are not eligible.

Similarly, substitute employees, tutors, contract employees, and temporary employees will not be eligible.

Employees will receive the payment as a direct deposit.

