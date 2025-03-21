232 HELP to mark 60 years in Acadiana with staff training, gala slated later this year

LAFAYETTE PARISH — 232 HELP is embarking on its 60th anniversary of connecting residents to vital resources. To celebrate its milestone anniversary, the organization is launched a new training program for its call center staff, ensuring they are equipped to meet the growing needs of the community.

The organization’s call center, based on Jefferson Street, serves residents in 10 parishes across Louisiana, including Acadiana. Calls cover a broad spectrum of issues, from homelessness to mental health support, disaster relief, and more.

“We get calls from people experiencing homelessness, and right now, shelter is a major crisis, a huge unmet need,” said Edie Aymond, Executive Director of 232 HELP.

The call center responds to over 1,500 calls each month, totaling around 18,000 calls annually. While some requests are straightforward, others require deeper involvement and advocacy.

“People call for everything from utility and rental assistance to escaping abuse,” Aymond said. “Some calls are as simple as asking for hours of operation, but others are more complex, and we need to step in to help.”

With the rising cost of living, particularly food and housing, Aymond says the center has seen an increase in requests for help in these areas.

“We’ve been getting more calls for food and housing. The economy has put a strain on many families, and more people are seeking assistance,” she explained.

Founded in 1965 by Jewell Lowe, 232 HELP was created to connect residents with local resources. As part of its 60th anniversary, 232 HELP is intensifying its call center training to better serve residents in need.

The organization will officially mark its anniversary with a gala event in October.