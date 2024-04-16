LAFAYETTE, La. — Are you looking for live music, a good meal, plenty of drink and great views?

Well, the head on out to the 20th annual Rooftop Crawfish Boil in downtown Lafayette from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Right next to Parc Sans Souci, on top of the Parc Auto du Centre-Ville, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited is celebrating the 20th year of the Rooftop Crawfish Boil.

"Twenty years ago, the event started from about eight tables to now almost 800 people come to the event, year over year," said Jessica Hauerwas, executive director of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

Maybe they're there for the live music, which is being provided this year by The Rouge Krewe, or the great views.

"Being on top of the roof and being able to see all of downtown, it's just super unique," Hauerwas said.

Or maybe it's the premium crawfish provided by Crawdaddy's On-Site Catering.

"We've been associated with this event for about 15 years now," said Seth Citron, owner-operator of Crawdaddy's.

He shares just how much crawfish it takes to feed those hundreds of people.

"The event each year is a little different, but for the most part, we've averaged between 3- and 4,000 pounds a year," Citron said.

So, you can expect plenty of pinchers!

The online ticket portal is now closed, but there is still a little bit of room for attendees. To buy tickets into the event, call Downtown Lafayette Unlimited at 337-291-5566 or take a chance and walk up to the event!