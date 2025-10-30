18-wheeler fire shuts down I-10 for several hours in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Interstate 10 near the Evangeline Thruway was shut down in one direction for several hours Wednesday after an 18-wheeler caught fire following a three-vehicle crash in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police officers arrived to find the semi-truck engulfed in flames. Photos provided by the police department showed the extensive damage to the vehicle.

"The 18-wheeler caught on fire as a result of an incident that happened just before it was a three-vehicle crash," Sgt. Robin Green, public information officer for the Lafayette Police Department said. "Only two of the vehicles remained on scene. The vehicle that caused the accident left the scene."

The driver of the burning 18-wheeler escaped without serious injuries. However, the driver of another semi that was directly behind the first vehicle was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

"Smoke immediately entered his cab," Green said.

The interstate closure created unexpected business opportunities for some establishments along the highway. At Billy's Boudin in Scott, manager Ruth Dennis said the traffic backup brought new customers to their shop.

"It does bring some new business. It brings new people in, some who never tried boudin or never had our boudin," Dennis said.

Dennis said the boudin shop's proximity to I-10 makes it a convenient stop for stranded motorists.

"I mean they been stuck on that interstate for how many hours, they're hungry," Dennis said.

Despite the business boost, Dennis expressed relief that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

"It's good. We are glad they do. We can use the business and it's always good to have new people come, but it's a mess out here," Dennis said.

