I-10 Eastbound blocked due to vehicle fire

UPDATE as of 8:45 a.m.

The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are currently on the scene of a major incident involving an 18-wheeler fire on I-10 Eastbound at I-49.

I-10 Eastbound is closed to all traffic at this location until further notice.

Incident Details and Traffic Diversions



WHAT: Fully engulfed 18-wheeler fire. Preliminary investigation suggests the truck struck a guardrail prior to catching fire.

WHERE: I-10 Eastbound at I-49.

STATUS: The truck was not carrying hazardous materials. There are no known injuries at this time.

CLOSURES:

I-10 Eastbound is closed and all traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the University Avenue exit. The I-10 Eastbound on-ramp at I-49 is also closed.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Significant delays are expected throughout the morning commute.

The scene is active, and authorities are working to extinguish the fire and clear the roadway. An update will be issued when the lanes are reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are blocked at the thruway as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The DOTD website states there's a vehicle fire on I-10 Eastbound near US 167 Southbound, at mile marker 103, and all lanes are blocked. The website indicates traffic is backed up almost to Scott.

Lafayette Police said they were diverting traffic from I-10 eastbound onto University Avenue. The I-10 eastbound on-ramp at I-49 is also closed.

Police said to expect major delays and that drivers should seek alternate routes.

We'll update this story as we have new information.