12th Annual Scott Boudin Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

SCOTT, La. — The 12th Annual Scott Boudin Festival is set to kick off Friday, offering a weekend of family fun, live music, arts and crafts, and, of course, boudin—a beloved Cajun dish made from pork, rice, and seasonings.

"It's a very busy time, I'm very excited to be here and able to spend time with the community for the 12th Annual Scott Boudin Festival," said Ava Claire Broussard, Miss Scott Boudin Queen.

For Broussard, the festival is more than just a local tradition—it's a celebration of something that sets Scott apart.

"We've grown so much in a short period of time. We are at the point where over 40,000 people come from around the world to visit Scott," she says.

Festival-goers can enjoy a full day of entertainment for just $10, including live music, arts and crafts vendors, and the chance to watch or even participate in a boudin-eating contest.

While the festival is a major highlight for the town, Festival President Daniel Noel says the 3 day event also contributes right back to the community.

"For the little park across the street, we put in lighting around the grounds. We sponsor the Boudin Beach volleyball area at the park, a section of the Veterans Memorial, and we sponsor the roundabout at the entrance of the city," Noel said.

Free shuttle rides will be available to transport festival-goers to and from key locations around the city.

KATC crews will be on-site, providing live coverage and the latest updates throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit the Scott Boudin Festival webpage.

