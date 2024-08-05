12,000 without power in Tallahassee; Acadiana team stationed there

LAFAYETTE PARISH — "Acadian Ambulance has really bolstered up its emergency response; not so much just to help the citizens, but to help the employees."

This hurricane season, Acadian Ambulance Air Med Program Director, Marc Creswell, wants people to remember: "When a hurricane hits, it hits everybody equally."

That's why he and his team are currently stationed just west of Tallahassee, bracing for Tropical Storm Debby .

"The state of Florida and Acadian Ambulance have a good, working relationship, and they made a phone call to us Friday asking what types of resources we can send 'em."

A mix of 20 medics and EMTs, 10 ambulances, two maintenance technicians, and two shop trucks, all arrived on Saturday. "We have a call right now where we're going to move 11 patients from a hospital that was in a strike zone," said Creswell.

Creswell said another reason they're there to assist, is a reason that's often overlooked.

"They don't just devastate the local citizens, they devastate the first responders. So, while they get their lives in order, we help them and their local communities." Creswell said providing basic necessities goes a long way.

"We've developed systems for showers, for restrooms, for washing machines, and food trailers that we can move on-site where the hurricane hits to feed our employees, so that they can continue doing good work."

Another local company providing mutual aid is Lafayette Utilities System (LUS).

"I did get a message from our electric operations managers who's there," said LUS President Jeffrey Stewart, "and he says they have about 12,000 customers out in Tallahassee"

Various line crew, troubleshooters, and hang service workers arrived Monday morning, supplying Florida with 15 more hurricane relief workers.

"Trees knock down lines and poles; so what we're gonna be doing probably for the next few days is picking up what's broken, moving it out of the way, setting new poles, and stringing new cable."

Creswell also thanks families of these first responders, for remaining patient during this time.

"I just want to tell the families of these first responders, thank you for giving them up to us. Without those people, these people couldn't do their job."