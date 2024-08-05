The Summer heatwave is here, along with full details on Hurricane Debby!

The ongoing summer heatwave will continue into the upcoming work week, bringing highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. A heat advisory is still in place today for St. Landry, Lafayette, Vermilion, St. Martin, and St. Mary. Heat indices could reach up to 111°F. Unfortunately, there will be minimal relief from the scorching heat, as rain chances are close to zero this week due to drier air moving into Acadiana. However, there is a slight increase in rain chances towards the beginning of next week.

See theKATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Hurricane Debby hit land this morning as a category-one hurricane near Steinhatchee, Florida. The sustained winds have weakened to 75 mph as it continues its track inland heading NNE at 10 mph.

Debby is forecast to downgrade to a tropical storm as the eyewall moves farther inland into Georgia, bringing heavy rainfall over the southeast. It's predicted to make a sharp turn towards the east, possibly heading into the Atlantic and making landfall in South Carolina by the end of the week. There's a chance it could strengthen a bit off the coast.

Several hurricane watches and warnings are in place for the west coast of Florida, as well as in parts of middle Georgia and South Carolina. A Flood Watch is also in effect through Tuesday evening. The southeast could receive between 7" to 10" of rain, with possibilities of over 13", leading to historical and potentially catastrophic flooding. Additionally, there's concern about life-threatening storm surge, with up to 10 feet in Florida and 2-4 feet for Georgia and South Carolina.

Apart from Hurricane Debby, there is another disturbance to keep an eye on. This disturbance is currently east of the Windward Islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development is expected to remain slow as it moves across the western Caribbean Sea.

Here in Louisiana, we are thankfully clear from any tropical activity for now!

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.