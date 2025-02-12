100 Black Men ready to start construction on mentoring center, seeking additional funding

LAFAYETTE, La. — Founders of a developing mentoring center in the Hub City say the space will revitalize the area and provide crucial services.

Now, they are asking for additional funds to help make it happen.

In 2023, KATC covered how 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette were able to purchase land by buying three blighted properties on Pershing using a $200,000 dollar grant that was given through a nationwide program by Republic Services’ National Neighborhood Promise Program.

The program helps to directly support and conduct community clean-ups and aid in construction around distressed neighborhoods.

Now, additional funds are needed to start construction, and they are applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Lafayette Consolidated Government to make it happen.

The CDBG grant helps communities in Louisiana address housing, economic development and infrastructure needs.

“It would change a lot of lives,” said Kent Babin, who has relatives in the McComb-Veazey neighborhood. “A mentoring center is exactly what this area needs.”

Babin told KATC that seeing a center like this be constructed in his neighborhood could have a positive impact on the youth.

“I’m from these streets,” Babin continued. “It would help out a lot of people. It would stop a lot of violence. We would have somewhere to go and some things to do.”

But, they need the funds to make it happen.

“All the plans are in for the building. So we are receiving some bids right now. We are ranging between $400,000 to $500,000 for construction costs. Right now, we applied for at least a $100,000 grant from the city. Hopefully, we can apply for additional funding to assist,” said Alton Trahan, President of the 100 Black Men chapter.

Trahan is excited to break ground and said this center will focus on mentoring, education, health and wellness and economic empowerment.

“We know this center is going to serve as a hub. There are a lot of kids in the neighborhood that we would like to have some outreach with. I think it’s going to be a huge asset,” Trahan said.

Babin agreed, saying “When you get off of school, you come here and it can help with your homework. You can come here and have things to do positive instead of going in the streets and finding all the wrong things to do. So, this stuff is very much needed in this community, I can say that.”

