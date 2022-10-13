Lafayette Hosts Convention for Influencers

Roughly two-hundred travel bloggers and influencers are expected to attend this week's Travel Blogger Exchange, also known as T-BEX.

For the first time, Lafayette, better known as the center of Acadiana will host this year's 2022 North American Conference.

Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission said the conference will help increase tourism throughout the city.

"So many of the great attractions that we're known for they [attendees] have the option to schedule that," Berthelot said.

From kayaking to participating in Downtown's Cajun food tours, influencers from across the country are learning what makes Acadiana a unique place to live.

"They've been on the road, collecting great content that they'll then push out to all of their followers all across the country and all across the world," Berthelot said.

This year, Lafayette Travel Blogger Toby Dore said the travel industry has provided him with a lot of opportunity.

"I started a AirBnb company to allow me to be able to fund the traveling and when I started traveling, I started to meet these travelers from around the world," Dore said.

While the convention is not open to the community, it happens every year, in a different state.

Rick Calvert, CEO of T-BEX said Lafayette is an ideal place for creatives.

"Lafayette has lots of stories," Calvert said. "We can talk about the food, we can talk about the music, we can talk about the culture, we could talk about the history."

Calvert said his travel bloggers will be using their platforms to leverage their content and encourage more people to visit Lafayette.

Friday is the last day of the convention.

