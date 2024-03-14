Zigler Art Museum Honors Women's History Month

Heather Sportsman is not your average artist.

The Baton Rouge native is an art teacher in Texas and is hosting a solo show at Zigler Art Museum for Women's History Month.

"I have been drawing and painting since I was a little girl," Sportsman said. "It's a God-given talent and is not one of my own ability at all."

Sportsman said with her parents support, she earned a degree in Fine Arts from Southern University and is paying her talents forward to the community.

Now, Sportsman is selling her artwork and telling her stories of trials and triumphs while pursuing her passion.

Tesha Onellion, Director of Zigler Art Museum said it's the message behind the masterpieces that makes Sportsman's work exceptional.

"I actually was going to local museums like we do regularly and I saw Mrs. Sportsman's work and fell in love with it," Onellion said. "I contacted her to see if she would be interested in coming."

Sportsman's artwork is on display until April 13 at Zigler Art Museum (154 N. Main Street in Jennings.)

Anyone interested in meeting her, is encouraged to attend the opening reception on Thursday, March 14 at at six o'clock.

