Youth football season kicks off soon in Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS, La. — As back-to-school time and the fall season near, the Jennings Park and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for neighborhood youth football.

Boys flag football is being offered to children ages 5 to 6, while Pee Wee football is geared toward children ages 7 to 12. Registration is $30 and $50 per child, respectively. Children must live in or attend school in the city of Jennings to participate.

Not only are players needed, but coaches, too. The deadline to register is August 16. A birth certificate is required for interested children.

You can find the necessary forms at the Parks and Rec office, online through the City of Jennings Facebook page, or by calling 337-616-4302.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel