Will Gun Laws Change in Louisiana?

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry is making strides to change gun laws across the state.

In a Special Session on Monday, Governor Landry said:

"It is time Louisiana join 27 other states who have created a constitutional right to carry a firearm without the government’s permission.

This body has repeatedly passed it.

Now you have a governor who will sign it.

Our proposal does not terminate the concealed permitting process. Many citizens travel to other states with their firearms and their permit will satisfy any reciprocity demands."

Rusty Sonnier owns Blackwater Gun Company in Jennings.

He said he's not opposed to people using firearms for safety, but awareness is key.

"it's important for everybody to have the right to defend themselves," Sonnier said. "I also believe everyone should have training."

Sonnier said regardless if you're using a gun to hunt, personal defense or home security, there are steps people should take before purchasing.

"Sometimes, it's going to be a long gun, but it may be a shorter stature long gun," Sonnier said. "Then, you kind of get into the side-arm or handguns as well and of course, those aren't one size fits all."

Angel Latham volunteers with the Louisiana Chapter of Moms Demand Action, a movement of Americans advocating for public safety to help combat gun violence.

In an emailed statement Latham wrote, "Extremist lawmakers in Louisiana are over-performing this year as they prepare to pass dangerous permitless carry legislation, even over loud and consistent cries for progress on gun violence prevention from Louisianans."

If Gov. Landry moves forward with plans to increase gun rights for adults ages 18 or older, this decision could reshape Louisiana's criminal justice system.

