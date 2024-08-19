UPDATE: Mother of baby who died in hot car booked with murder

UPDATE: Jennings Police report that Hannah Faith Cormier, 32, has been booked with cruelty to juveniles and second-degree murder.

Cormier is the mother of the 10-month-old baby who died last week after being left in a hot car, police confirm. They are holding a press availability later today, and we have a crew en route. We'll update this story as soon as we have more information.

Here's the original story:

Police report that the 10-month-old child was left in a hot car for about 90 minutes while the child's mother worked at Wendy's. The child's mother told police she had been called in to work and inadvertently left the child in the car.

Police were called to a Jennings hospital after the child was brought there without a pulse. As of Tuesday, the child was listed in critical condition, but police confirmed that the baby had died around 11 p.m Wednesday.

Chief Danny Semmes said he's partnering with the District Attorney and Department of Child and Family Services for the investigation.

"It's a tragic situation, my heart goes out to the baby and the family," Semmes said. "What people can take from this is: It just takes a second to look in the back seat. You got into the habit of putting on your seat belt, get into the habit of looking in the back seat to see if your kids are back there. We've all learned the habit of making sure we have our cell phone, we can make sure our children aren't in the car. That's top priority."

According to the United States Department of Transportation, there have been more than 975 children who died in hot cars since 1998.

The Chief said parents and guardians have to take precautions.

"A toddler can get in the car without you knowing about it," Semmes said. "You just want to make sure that you clear your vehicle."

The U.S. DOT also announced there's a higher number of hot car deaths at the end of the work week, citing more than half of the victims are under the age of two.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged in the baby's death.