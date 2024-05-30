Temporary power outage in Welsh on Thursday

Residents across Welsh are encouraged to prepare for a temporary power outage on Thursday morning.

According to the town's Clerk, the power is expected to turn off at nine o'clock in the morning and will be restored within 15 minutes for substantial repairs.

Becky Hudson has been living in Welsh since 1967.

Hudson told KATC she already has a plan to keep herself occupied and she encourages other residents to monitor the alerts from the city.

"A lot of times I don't know whether people don't have the access to it or they just don't bother reading their messages," Hudson said.

Hudson said despite the town of Welsh being a small, quaint community, city officials keep residents in the know of what's happening.

As a safety precaution, Hudson said she plans to keep herself cool until the power is restored on Thursday.

"I'll just end up probably going outside where it will be cooler and hopefully not raining yet," Hudson said. "That ought to work pretty well."

While the temporary power outage may be inconvenient for business owners and other residents going through their daily routines, Hudson suggests people consider going outside for fresh air.

To stay up-to-date on the power outage in Welsh, please monitor the Town of Welsh website on Facebook or contact City Hall.

