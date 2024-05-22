Still fighting the storm

It's been more than a week since a powerful storm swept through Jennings, yet several homeowners are still dealing with damages.

Donovan Withers has been living in Jennings for more than 30 years.

On May 13, several trees and branches came tumbling down in Withers' yard, covering his garden and nearly destroying his dog's house.

Now, Withers is dealing with the aftermath of the storm and is taking it into his own hands.

"I can't hire nobody," Withers said. "I just got to do it myself."

Withers' neighbor, Yvonne Lawrence lives a few minutes away from him.

She too, experienced storm damage in her backyard.

And eight days later, she's still struggling to clean it up.

"How am I gonna clean it up?,"Lawrence asked. "I got to clean it up. I gotta clean it up. I don't like mess!"

Lawrence told KATC the storage unit in her backyard collapsed, causing her to lose clothing and other valuables from her childhood.

"The whole building fell," Lawrence said.

Now, Lawrence is relying on her family for support.