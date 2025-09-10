State police identify potential vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Louisiana State Police Troop D has identified a potential make and model for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Bonnie Fontenot, 53, of Jennings, was struck in the median of North Frontage Road and I-10 sometime between August 22, 2025, and August 27, 2025.

State police say the suspect's vehicle could be an older model 1997-2004 Ford F-150 painted in Pacific Green Metallic (turquoise green). The pickup may frequent the Jeff Davis Parish area and have damage to the front and/or driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at (337) 491-2511. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File A Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

