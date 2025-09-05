Family seeks justice in fatal hit-and-run case

State police are urging the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Bonnie Fontenot. The vehicle in question is described as a green or turquoise SUV or pickup truck, likely damaged on the front end or driver's side.

Fontenot's family is left with unanswered questions and heartache as they mourn the loss of a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her brother, Terrell Istre Jr., remembers her as a selfless individual who would give her time to anyone in need.

"Just her heart, just the heart that she had," Terrell said. "A person who would give herself, her time — never say no."

On August 22, the family expected to see Bonnie at a gathering, but she never arrived, raising immediate concern. Faye Istre, her mother, described the moment her husband returned to their RV home and noticed Bonnie's purse and medication were still inside, prompting him to alert the police department.

Five days later, deputies discovered Bonnie's body in the median of the I-10 North Frontage Road in Jeff Davis Parish, just east of Highway 165. The family faced an unimaginable shock as they processed the loss.

"It's not a moment that you can prepare for... the shock, and the hurt, and just the wonder," said Terrell.

According to Louisiana State Police, Bonnie was likely walking in the median between August 22 and 27 when she was hit and left at the scene. The family is left grappling with the painful questions surrounding her death.

"Who hits somebody and leaves them on the side of the road? Why didn't he stop to see if she needed help? Could she have been saved?" Faye Istre questioned.

Authorities are requesting any information related to the case, particularly from anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching the description in the Iowa or Highway 165 area.

Faye emphasized the need for justice for her daughter, stating, "She deserved justice. She deserved to go out with more dignity."

Terrell expressed hope that the authorities would find answers. "I do believe that there will be a closing," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop D at (337) 491-2511.