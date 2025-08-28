Missing woman Bonnie Fontenot found dead near I-10, state police now investigating

JEFF DAVIS PARISH — A woman recently reported missing in Jefferson Davis Parish, has been found dead near Interstate 10, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Bonnie Fontenot’s body was discovered around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27, in the median between North Frontage Road and I-10, near mile marker 44.

The sheriff’s office confirmed her identity during the initial investigation and immediately turned the case over to the Louisiana State Police, who are now leading the investigation.

Fontenot had been reported missing through JDPSO earlier this month. As of now, no cause of death has been released, and authorities have not said whether foul play is suspected.

“JDPSO appreciates everyone’s effort in the search,” the agency wrote in a statement Wednesday evening.Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact Louisiana State Police directly.