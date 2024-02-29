JHS Celebrates Black History Month

The Jennings High School "Bulldogs" are wrapping up Black History Month with a tribute.

Students and staff joined together on Wednesday to honor and celebrate Jeff Davis natives who are paving the way in fine arts.

Sophomore Sean Cummings said it was inspiring to witness guest speakers, poets and musicians who have made a name for themselves in and outside of the community.

"It was amazing because we actually got to see the different people in the community and what they do, like Mr. Robert, who won a Grammy," Cummings said.

Robert, AKA "Saxy" Richard is from Jennings and earned the Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album this year.

On Wednesday Richard performed live for JHS students, as they celebrated Black History Month and learned about the endless opportunities music can provide.

Cummings said he enjoyed Richard's performance, considering he plays the saxophone too.

"When I heard Mr. Robert won a Grammy, I thought it was amazing because we've never experienced something like that before," Cummings said.

While JHS students and staff hosted poets, writers, musicians and the like, mathematics teacher Raven Babineaux-Granger said she advocates for these opportunities every year.

"This is a time when we're able to focus on the accomplishments that African Americans have made to this city, but also to the world," Babineaux-Granger said.

JHS Principal Selena Gomes said she advocates for Black History, diversity and inclusion year-round.