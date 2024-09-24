Honoring veterans in Jeff Davis Parish

Thank you. These are two words Sarah Mabry, Child Coordinator for the McBurney Memorial Library in Welsh, is trying to share with veterans across Jeff Davis Parish.

Mabry launched a new program in partnership with the librarians across the parish and the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home.

She said, her mission is to gather at least 200 thank you cards for veterans living or working in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home.

"Little things really do make a big impact," Mabry said. "You might not know what people are going through and just a small, token of appreciation, even just a smile sometimes can make the difference."

Mabry told KATC she also wants to help expose children to a better understanding of what the term veteran means and the sacrifices they make for others.

That's why she's hosting an in-person event on October 9, where kids can visit the McBurney Memorial Library to personalize letters for veterans in a group setting.

"I think when a lot of people see a service member in uniform, they think to show their appreciation," Mabry said. "But, kind of outside of that, they don't really see the time, the impact...They've sacrificed their time, their safety, time away from their families."

If you would like to participate in the cards for veterans program, you can mail in your personalized card(s), or drop them off in-person at your local library in Jeff Davis Parish.

The deadline to submit your card(s) is Nov. 4.