Elton native helps to feed his community

Elton native, Melvin Guillory is paying it forward to his hometown, one plate at a time.

Guillory said he was born in Texas, but raised in the small town of Elton, where the community needs his support.

With the help of several volunteers and his non-profit, Christian United Alliance, Guillory helped provide a free meal to hundreds at the the Beulah Davis Community Center on Tuesday,

"I think the cost of food has went up incredibly everywhere," Guillory said. "And also, it's not just free food. We want to give nourishing food."

Guillory is collaborating with farmers in Louisiana to transform organic crops into healthy meals for people across the state.

"We're getting cows that are sourced locally," Guillory said. "The proteins are not something that's filled with antibiotics and all of the other stuff. We noticed that there were high cancer rates in this area."

DJ Reed has a catering business and partnered with Guillory to prepare smothered turkey necks, green beans, candied yams and other vegetables to serve more than 200 people.

"I saw what these guys were doing and I just wanted to give a hand," Reed said.

Guillory and his team of volunteers said they are looking forward to feeding Elton residents every Tuesday.