Early voting resumes today

Secretary of State Nancy Landry has announced early voting for the Feb. 7 Special Legislative Primary Election will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 8:30 a.m.

In Acadiana, early voting began last week in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu parishes for the election to replace State Sen. Troy Romero, R-Jennings, who resigned back in December. Three men qualified for the seat: Republicans Reese "Skip" Broussard and Coy Myers, and Ivy Woods, who has no party.

Election day for the primary is Feb. 7. Other parishes voting are Assumption, Iberville, Orleans and St. Bernard.

The early voting period will continue through Saturday, Jan. 31.

Here's more from the Secretary of State:

Voters are encouraged to view their sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com] and logging into the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

Early voting had been suspended for Monday, Jan. 26, because of winter weather and freezing conditions in the area.

Candidates or voters with questions may call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805.