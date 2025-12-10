State Rep. Troy Romero resigns; qualifying set for next week

State Rep. Troy Romero, R-Jennings, has resigned from the Louisiana House of Representatives and those who want to serve out the remainder of his term must qualify for a February election next week.

The Jennings Daily News is reporting that Romero submitted his letter of resignation to the Secretary of State last week. To read their story, click here.

The newspaper says that Romero assured them this is "a positive move."

We reached out to the Secretary of State's Office, and they forwarded his letter, which you can read for yourself by scrolling down. In it, he says his resignation will take effect on December 14, and adds that he is "truly grateful for the experience" of being a legislator and looks forward to "continuing to have a meaningful impact in the great state of Louisiana."

Romero represents District 37, which includes Jeff Davis and part of Calcasieu Parish. He was first elected in 2019 and was sworn in in 2020. His current term expires in 2028, meaning there will have to be an election called to elect someone to fill out the remainder of that term.

The Speaker of the House has called the primary for that election for February 7, with the general (in case there's a run-off) on March 14. Qualifying will be December 17 through December 19.

We've reached out to Romero for a statement. We'll update this story as as we receive more information.

Here are the records from the Secretary of State: