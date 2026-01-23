Early voting starts January 24 for special election

Early voting begins tomorrow, January 24, for the election to replace State Sen. Troy Romero, R-Jennings, who resigned back in December.

The primary for the election is set for February 7, with a run-off (if necessary) set for March 14. For details on the February election, scroll down.

Here are the men who qualified to run for the seat:

Reese "Skip" Broussard, Republican

Coy G. Myers, Republican

Ivy Woods, No Party

All three live in Jennings. Broussard's campaign Facebook page describes him as a business owner of 30 years. Woods is the former Sheriff of Jeff Davis Parish. Myers' campaign Facebook page describes him as a former owner of a rig service and oil spill clean-up company.

District 37 includes Jeff Davis and part of Calcasieu Parish. Romero was first elected in 2019 and was sworn in in 2020. His current term expires in 2028, meaning the person elected in this race will serve out the remainder of that term.

Here's information about the election from the Secretary of State:

Early voting is Jan. 24 – 31 (excluding Sunday, Jan. 25) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations can be found at voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 3 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov] or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for voters to return a voted absentee ballot to their parish’s Registrar of Voters [voterportal.sos.la.gov] Office is Feb. 6 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

Due to unpredictable mail delivery speeds, absentee voters utilizing the United States Postal Service are encouraged to allow additional time for their ballot to reach its destination.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com] and logging into the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

Voters are encouraged to sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov].

For more information, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.

To report potential polling place accessibility issues, please email the Elections ADA Compliance Officer at ADA@sos.la.gov.

Complaints involving possible election code violations should be reported to the Election Integrity Division at 800-722-5305.