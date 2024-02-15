A Soda Basket of Love

Small business owner Clint Hardy said he's spreading the love in a unique way.

Hardy, AKA "Mr. Clint," and owner of Mr. Clint's soda and candy shop in Welsh said he is catering to the last-minute shoppers in the area.

"The baskets help out because people are busy these days," Hardy said. "It's easy to just come and get something that's already pre-made, already done and you just walk in, get it and get out."

With more than 100 soda pop flavors and selections to choose from, Hardy said his business is nothing like anywhere else.

"I sell atmosphere more than I sell candy," Hardy said. "It helps a lot...The vibe is what I live off of...The fulfillment of people smiling every, time they come in the door...that's my biggest thing. I sell smiles."

While some shoppers are opting for traditional heart-shaped chocolates, or flowers this year, Welsh natives like Silvia Louviere prefer the nostalgic soda pops.

"My grandparents always had Coke or Dr. Pepper on the bottle and as a child we thought that was the coolest treat to get your own bottle of Coke," Louviere said.

Whether you're looking for hard candies for 35 cents, or vintage soda pops, Mr. Clint said his goal is to provide a little something for everyone.

For more information, you can visit Mr. Clint's.