A Blast of History from Elton's Past

Did you know Elton Elementary School was once Katie B. Thomas High?

Back in 1915, Katie B. Thomas High was the first black school in Elton.

Former student Deborah Clark-Livingston graduated from Katie B. in 1967.

She said it wasn't until 1970 when her school became integrated.

Deborah's father, the late W.L. Livingston became the principal in 1957.

As a result, Deborah said she wasn't phased by segregation because she was determined to succeed.

"It didn't really bother me," Deborah said. "It didn't really interfere and we were doing the best that we could...We had band, we had basketball teams, the band was really good and we traveled so we thought we had it going on."

Deborah said her father helped pave the way for students beyond the walls of the classroom and advocated for equal opportunities.

Retired Science teacher Richard Fuselier said he still credits W.L. for his leadership in Elton and he's grateful to be a part of his legacy.

"He demanded the students learn and he had good discipline," Fuselier said. "He did a great job with the teachers, he made sure we did our job...He liked to walk the halls and check."

While the journey to integrate students in Elton was not easy, retired home economics teacher Cora Alfred said she enjoyed making an impact.

"I tried to instill in the students that they were there to get an education," Alfred said. "It didn't matter about what color they were."