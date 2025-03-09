Women’s History Month: Iberia deputy inspires next generation through basketball

IBERIA PARISH (NEW IBERIA) — It's Women's History Month, and we're highlighting women in your community who make a difference—like Charmaine Delahousse.

She's making a difference in the lives of young boys in New Iberia, all thanks to her dedication both as a coach with New Iberia's 'Jr. NBA League,' through the Parks & Rec. department, and as an Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputy.

Delahousse has been a coach for the league for six years. She works with boys ages 11 to 14 at West End Park, teaching them basketball skills and life lessons.

“I’m very loud in the gym. I don’t sit down—I’m into it,” Delahousse said. “I remind them every day: 'When you look in the mirror, you tell yourself, I am somebody. I’m gonna be somebody.'”

Her coaching style is tough yet encouraging. She urges players to push themselves and never give up.

During practice, her voice is often heard shouting words of encouragement like, “Let’s go, hustle, hustle!” and “Make it count, Daniel.”

“She’s a cool coach,” said one of her players. “She taught us to not be down on ourselves and to encourage ourselves to do better.”

In addition to her role as a coach, Delahousse serves as a full-time deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, a position she has held for 16 years.

Her father was also the first black sergeant officer with the city of New Iberia, and died when Delahousse was just 18 months old.

She also lost her brother to gun violence nine years ago and said it's a "hard pill to swallow," and something she "still thinks about daily.

"A bullet has no name on it; you can be at the right place and the right time. I didn't get the chance to say 'dad,'" Delahousse explained.

Delahousse explained that because of these experiences, she wants to be a rock for her players, and somebody they can come to no matter what.

"It takes a village—my older siblings helped, and my mom helped raise me; so if I get that call from a parent saying 'Hey, can you come help my kid,' I'll never say no."

Delahousse worked as a bailiff in the courtroom for 10 years, where she witnessed the challenges facing many young people.

“I’ve seen a lot—the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Delahousse said. “We’ve lost too many kids to the system, and I want these boys to know that they can do anything they put their minds to.”

Her players see her as more than just a coach, too.

“She’s like an auntie to me,” said one player. “She provided for me when nobody was there, and she helped me believe in myself more.”

"I think she's a great role model," said another. "She's able to explain things in a way other people can't."

Delahousse encourages her players to dream big and pursue any goal they set for themselves, whether it’s becoming an entrepreneur, sheriff, or even president.

“You don’t have to be an NBA or NFL player to dream big,” she said. “Whatever your goal is, reach for the stars.”

The team celebrated their 9-0 undefeated season with a basketball banquet on Saturday at West End Park.